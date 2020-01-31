Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. TC Pipelines comprises approximately 3.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.13% of TC Pipelines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 16,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

