Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0138

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1,909.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

