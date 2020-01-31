Insolar (INS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Insolar has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Liqui and Okcoin Korea. Insolar has a market cap of $5.35 million and $1.57 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Bithumb, OKex, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

