Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$145.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFC. Cormark upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.91.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE IFC traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$141.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.80. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$102.61 and a 52-week high of C$146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.