Intact Financial’s (IFC) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$143.55.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$142.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$102.61 and a 1 year high of C$146.46. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.79.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

