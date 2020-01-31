Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 12,294 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. 10,971,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

