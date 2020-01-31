Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 683 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.12. 15,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,410. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

