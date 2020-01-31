Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 871 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.51. 657,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

