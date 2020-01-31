Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. InVitae accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.17% of InVitae worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 132,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. On average, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

