Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 776,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.66. 17,469,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.