Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,043,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.21. 3,373,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.68 and a 1 year high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

