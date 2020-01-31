Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 593,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 320,539 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,057,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.