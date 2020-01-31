Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,127,000. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. 73,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

