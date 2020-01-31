Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

