Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.65. 126,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.99 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00.

