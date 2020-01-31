Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $80.78. 72,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

