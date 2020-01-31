Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 728.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IGSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,940. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

