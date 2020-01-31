Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $196,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

