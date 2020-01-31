Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Intel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

