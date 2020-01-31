IntelliShare (INE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. IntelliShare has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $44,418.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IntelliShare has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One IntelliShare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,073,270 tokens. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_. The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_. IntelliShare’s official website is www.intellishare.io.

IntelliShare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IntelliShare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IntelliShare using one of the exchanges listed above.

