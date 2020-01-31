Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INAP shares. ValuEngine lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Internap alerts:

INAP stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.81. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.