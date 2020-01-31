Internet Node Token (INT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Internet Node Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinEgg. During the last week, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Node Token Token Profile

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

