Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.76. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.67 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

