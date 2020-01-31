Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 1,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

