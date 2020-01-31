Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.0% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $218.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $162.89 and a 52-week high of $225.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

