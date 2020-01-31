Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned 2.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $146.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $148.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

