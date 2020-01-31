Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RHS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.