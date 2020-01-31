Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,990,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

