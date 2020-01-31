Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE: ESTE) recently:

1/30/2020 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/30/2020 – Earthstone Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/23/2020 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/10/2020 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Earthstone Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

12/16/2019 – Earthstone Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Earthstone Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $312.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 726,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

