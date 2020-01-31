Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €43.17 ($50.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.03 and a 200-day moving average of €39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.