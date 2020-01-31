Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crane (CR)

Crane (NYSE: CR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – Crane had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/29/2020 – Crane had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Crane was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

1/28/2020 – Crane had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Crane was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/11/2019 – Crane is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CR opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.64. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

