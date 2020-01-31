Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (ADS, BBVA, BT.A, DB1, DBK, DECK, DGE, EONGY, IFXA, NOW)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 31st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.12 ($7.12) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.80 ($7.91) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,370 ($44.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,720 ($35.78) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $345.00 target price on the stock.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.