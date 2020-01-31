Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (AGNC, BTA, BUD, CHMI, EA, EVR, FB, FRU, ICP, JAZZ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 31st:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a price target on the stock.

Get AGNC Investment Corp alerts:

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of .

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.50.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 1,966 ($25.86) price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of .

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.