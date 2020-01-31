Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/20/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. "

1/14/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/3/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/24/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/3/2019 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $333.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

