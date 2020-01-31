Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,064% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

