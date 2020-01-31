Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 802 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

CHD stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

