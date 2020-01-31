Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,865% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

In other Colfax news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 62.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. Colfax has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.