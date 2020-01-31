Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

