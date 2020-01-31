IOST (IOST) Price Up 5.6% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. IOST has a market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $35.31 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BitMax, Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.05748724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00128344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034036 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BitMax, CoinZest, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDEX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Coineal, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Koinex, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bitrue, BigONE, OKEx, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Binance, CoinBene, DDEX, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, BitMart and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.