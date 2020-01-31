IoT Chain One Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036556 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.