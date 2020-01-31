IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0041 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. IoTeX has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Bgogo, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.76 or 0.05780089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128412 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.