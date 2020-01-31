IQ.cash (IQ) Price Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $10,159.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

