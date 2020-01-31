IRISnet Market Cap Achieves $11.62 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.02922288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00194794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,631,887 coins and its circulating supply is 544,086,018 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

