Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 3,903,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

