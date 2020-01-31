iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $240,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.90. 5,534,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,885. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

