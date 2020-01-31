iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) is Certified Advisory Corp’s Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,178.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $971,000.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

