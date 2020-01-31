iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,374,370 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

