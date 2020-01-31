iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

