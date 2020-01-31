iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.