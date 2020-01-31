iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 157.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.16. 3,622,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

